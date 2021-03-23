Desert Care Network looks to fill COVID vaccine clinics in Indio & Joshua Tree

Coronavirus

The Desert Care Network is inviting members of the community who qualify for the COVID vaccine to sign-up for clinics scheduled over the next two days.

Wednesday's clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sedona Surgery Center on 81812 Dr. Carreon Blvd in Indio. It's located right across from JFK Memorial Hospital.

Thursday's clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the the Helen Gray Education Center at Hi-Desert Medical Center on 6601 White Feather Rd in Joshua Tree.

Walk-ins are not accepted, you must make an appointment beforehand.

Visit https://desertcarenetworkjfk.youcanbook.me/ to schedule your appointment at the Indio location.

Visit https://desertcarenetworkhd.youcanbook.me/ to schedule your appointment for the Joshua Tree location.

