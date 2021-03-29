COVID vaccine available at Palm Springs Convention Center for all residents & people who work in county, TODAY ONLY

Coronavirus

The city of Palm Springs announced that for today only (March 29), Pfizer vaccine doses are available to all residents 16 & older as well as people who work in Riverside County without an appointment.

Palm Springs Office of Neighborhoods Manager Denise Goolsby wrote that this is to prevent the vaccines from going to waste as they are expiring tomorrow. County officials said there were approximately 400 doses are set to expire. There is no word on how many of those have already been given out.

The clinic is at the Palm Springs Convention Center, it will remain in open until 4:30 p.m.

Those who go to the convention center will need to bring either an ID and Insurance ID. If you don't live in Riverside County but do work here, you will need to bring proof of employment.

Those under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian.