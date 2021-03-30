PSUSD hosting Pfizer vaccine clinic at Agua Caliente Elementary on April 8

Coronavirus

The Palm Springs Unified School District has partnered with Desert Healthcare District and Rite Aid to host a Pfizer vaccine clinic on Thursday, April 8.

Registration for this clinic are scheduled April 2 and 6 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Agua Caliente Elementary or online at bit.ly/cvecvaccine.

The doses will be available to the first 600 individuals.

The clinic is only available for those that fall in the current eligible vaccination tier. This incluces:

Healthcare Workers

Long Term Care Residents

Individuals 50 & over

Agriculture and Food Service Workers

Education / Childcare

Emergency Services

Public Transit Workers

Janitorial / Custodial Service Workers

Individual 16-64 with underlying medical conditions or disabilities

The clinic will be held on April 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those who register must bring proof of employment, picture ID, and insurance card (if ensured).

Agua Caliente Elementary is located at 30800 San Luis Rey Drive in Cathedral City.