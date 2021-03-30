PSUSD hosting Pfizer vaccine clinic at Agua Caliente Elementary on April 8
The Palm Springs Unified School District has partnered with Desert Healthcare District and Rite Aid to host a Pfizer vaccine clinic on Thursday, April 8.
Registration for this clinic are scheduled April 2 and 6 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Agua Caliente Elementary or online at bit.ly/cvecvaccine.
The doses will be available to the first 600 individuals.
The clinic is only available for those that fall in the current eligible vaccination tier. This incluces:
- Healthcare Workers
- Long Term Care Residents
- Individuals 50 & over
- Agriculture and Food Service Workers
- Education / Childcare
- Emergency Services
- Public Transit Workers
- Janitorial / Custodial Service Workers
- Individual 16-64 with underlying medical conditions or disabilities
The clinic will be held on April 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those who register must bring proof of employment, picture ID, and insurance card (if ensured).
Agua Caliente Elementary is located at 30800 San Luis Rey Drive in Cathedral City.
