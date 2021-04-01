Live: Gov. Newsom gets vaccinated as CA opens eligibility to those 50+

Coronavirus

California Governor Gavin Newsom, 53, is now among the state's residents who are eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine.

He's planning to get a single-dose shot of Johnson & Johnson in a live-streamed event Thursday morning.

You can watch it in the player below, when it starts. It's expected at about 9:45 a.m.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_zf8kh_ZDbk

Starting today, those 50 and older are eligible to receive their #COVID19 vaccine in CA!



I’ll be getting Johnson & Johnson today. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 1, 2021

All Californians age 50 and older become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday.

https://youtu.be/Y0KkoDTJe2g

According to Riverside County Senior Public Information Specialist Shane Reichardt, more than 50% of everyone in the county is now eligible for a vaccine.

“It’s very important that people get the vaccine that is available to them,” said Reichardt.

On April 15, everyone aged 16 and up will also become eligible. Reichardt says those in the 50+ age group should take advantage of the next two weeks before supply becomes even more limited with demand.

"In two weeks we're going to see that eligibility expanded. So this is really the opportunity to get in before those lines get really long," he said.

Reichardt added there are more than 230 places countywide you can now get a vaccine. You can view appointment options HERE.

The Palm Springs Convention Center and Indio Fairgrounds continue to offer hundreds of appointments per day. You can make appointments HERE.

Stay up-to-date with the latest local coronavirus news, including reopenings and closing, new case data, live news conferences, and other updates at KESQ.com/Coronavirus or download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store and Google Play.