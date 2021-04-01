Palm Desert Walmart to open new COVID vaccination site

Coronavirus

Walmarts in Palm Desert, San Jacinto, Beaumont, and Hemet will open new COVID-19 vaccination sites, Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz announced.

On Feb. 26, Ruiz wrote a letter to Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon calling for the company to expand the number of states in which it offers COVID vaccines.

"I was pleased to learn that Walmart has partnered with the federal government to provide COVID-19 vaccinations but was disappointed that you are not operating in California," Ruiz wrote in the letter.

Ruiz also called for the company to prioritize the hardest hit, highest risk , underserved communities in Ruiz’s district in eastern Riverside County, which included Hemet, San Jacinto, and Beaumont.

"I am thrilled to announce that more vaccines are on their way to the residents of California’s 36th district," Ruiz said. "This is a victory for our communities and great progress in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. I am glad Walmart is answering my call to expand its vaccination sites and prioritize high-risk, underserved communities in Riverside County. This will aid our work to quickly and safely end this pandemic, and I will continue my aggressive advocacy for more vaccines for my constituents."

Ruiz has continued to work to get more vaccines for constituents.

Back in early February, Ruiz wrote a letter to the CEO of CVS Health calling on the pharmacy giant to prioritize high-risk, underserved communities in its vaccine administration plans. The letter led to CVS Health to expand its vaccine availability to more of its stores.

Ruiz has also partnered with the Desert Health District and Rite Aid to host mobile vaccine clinics in the east valley, one of the most hardest hit areas in the county. Ruiz even administered some doses to residents.

California is expanding its vaccine eligibility to anyone 50 and over this month, with eligibility expanding to anyone 16 and over starting on April 15.

