Riverside County COVID hospitalizations fall below 100 since April 1, 2020

Coronavirus

Hospitalizations

There were 7 fewer hospitalizations across Riverside County since Friday. This brings the number of COVID hospitalizations in the county to 97. It's the first time since April 1, 2020 that hospitalizations are below 100.

The total number of COVID patients admitted into the ICU across Riverside County fell to 23 patients, a decrease of 2 patients since Friday. This is the fewest amount of COVID patients in the ICU since April 1, 2020 (22 at the time)

Last week, Eisenhower Health and Desert Regional Medical Center both celebrated having 0 COVID patients in the ICU.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 32.7%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 38.4%.

Riverside County Could Move to Orange Tier This Week

Riverside County remains in the red tier, but the county could move to the orange tier this coming Tuesday.

“Our numbers are looking good,” Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari said to Riverside County Supervisors last week. “We are tracking to potentially move into the Orange Tier as soon as next week.”

This week's county tier update reveals that Riverside County's metrics are starting to fall into the requirements for the orange tier.

NEW CASES

Riverside County reported 690 new cases since Friday, bringing the total up to 295,426 positive Coronavirus cases.

The Coachella Valley reported 86 cases since Friday (49,721 total)

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for residents 65 years and older, those who qualify due to employment, or people 16 to 64 years old with underlying health conditions: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Testing

Riverside County have conducted 2,754,419 coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.

County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.

Getting tested for #coronavirus helps slow the spread of the disease, and may also help Riverside County meet the red tier metric for adjusted case rate.

Where to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 27 additional COVID-19 deaths since Friday. The total number of deaths is now 4,389.

The Coachella Valley reported 9 deaths (958 total)

Palm Springs - 2

Cathedral City - 1

Rancho Mirage - 1

Palm Desert - 1

Indio - 2

Coachella - 1

Desert Edge - 1

Riverside County reported 1,006 recoveries since Friday. There are a total of 288,842 recoveries in Riverside County.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 04/05/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 643

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 627



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 310

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 300



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,030

Deaths: 107

Recoveries: 6,842



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,877

Deaths: 91

Recovered: 7,752



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 342

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 324



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,156

Deaths: 70

Recovered: 4,049



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 255

Deaths: 23

Recovered: 226



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 887

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 859



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 190

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 181



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,192

Deaths: 217

Recoveries: 11,903



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,379

Deaths: 61

Recovered: 3,289



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,133

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,112



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 357

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 352



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 878

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 864



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,899

Deaths: 117

Recovered: 3,752



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,691

Deaths: 124

Recovered: 3,524



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,087

Deaths: 46

Recovered: 1,033



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 219

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 214



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 469

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 460



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,037

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,020



· County Jails

There are 938 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 933 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,469 cases in the state's jails and 5,453 recoveries.