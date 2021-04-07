Joslyn Center hosting first-dose Moderna vaccine clinic on Friday, April 9

Coronavirus

A new clinic will be opened later this week for those seeking their first-dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The clinic will be opened on Friday, April 9 at the Joslyn Center in Palm Desert from 8 am to 4 pm.

The Joslyn Center is located at 73750 Catalina Way, south of Fred Waring Drive & San Pascual Avenue.

The clinic is a result of a collaboration between the Desert Regional Medical Center’s Family Residency Program and The Joslyn Center.

This clinic is limited to 500 vaccinations. Everyone must have an appointment.

To register, visit: https://covid19pharmacy.as.me/joslyncenter