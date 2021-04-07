Martha’s Village hosting Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic Thursday morning

Coronavirus

Martha's Village and Kitchen in Indio has partnered with Riverside University Health System to host a free vaccine clinic Thursday morning.

Martha's Village will be administering the single dose Johnson & Johnson from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can register online at: https://covid.ieccn.org/MyChart-Covid/signupandschedule/Embeddedschedule?id=233997,233941&vt=501171131

You can can also register via phone by calling (760) 347-4741 or in-person at Martha's Village. Seniors requiring assistance can also call Office on Aging at (951) 867-3895.

Martha's Village and Kitchen is located at 83-791 Date Avenue, south of Jackson Street and Indio Boulevard.

Vaccinations are available for Phase 1A; Phase 1B, Individuals from the ages of 18-64 with underlying medical conditions or disabilities and individuals who are 50 or older.