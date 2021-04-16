Desert Care Network hospitals to host weekly COVID vaccination clinics starting April 22

Coronavirus

The Desert Care Network, which operates three hospitals in the area, will begin hosting weekly community COVID-19 vaccination clinics starting on April 22.

Appointments are required for these clinics, and can be made by going to https://myturn.ca.gov/. Clinics will be held at the following locations:

Desert Care Network – Palm Springs Neuro Vitality Center at 2800 E Alejo Rd Clinic will be held every Friday, beginning April 23 Clinic hours: 8am – 12:00 pm



- Desert Care Network – Indio Sedona Surgical Center (JFK Memorial Hospital) at 81812 Dr. Carreon Blvd Suite F Clinic will be held every Thursday, beginning April 22 Clinic hours: 11 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.



Desert Care Network – Joshua Tree Helen Grey Building at Hi-Desert Medical Center at 6601 White Feather Road Clinic will be held every Thursday, beginning April 22 Clinic hours: 8am -3:30pm; Closed from 12 – 1pm



The Desert Care Network has been providing weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics to the most underserved and vulnerable populations throughout the valley since January.

For more information, please go to www.DesertCareNetwork.com/GetVaccinated