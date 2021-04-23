Appointments no longer needed at Riverside County’s COVID vaccination sites

Coronavirus

Riverside County will no longer require appointments to be able to get the COVID vaccine at any of its clinics.

The county's vaccine website reads, "Registration encouraged but not required."

Click here to check out all the COVID vaccine clinics in Riverside County

A spokesperson for Curative, which operates the vaccine clinic at the Palm Springs Convention Center and Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio, also confirmed that walk-ins are now accepted.

Riverside County has COVID vaccine clinics in dozens of cities with mobile clinics scheduled throughout the end of April and early May.

Riverside County Public Health – Mobile Clinics Anza – Anza Community Center: 56630 CA-371, Anza, CA 92539 · 4/26 – 4/30/2021 – Pfizer – Appointments Cabazon – James A. Venable Community Center: 50390 Carmen Ave, Cabazon, CA 92230 · 4/23/2021 – Pfizer – Appointments Coachella – Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians: 46-200 Harrison Place. Coachella, CA 92236 · 5/5/2021 – Pfizer – Appointments Corona – Corona Senior Center: 921 S. Belle Ave, Corona, CA 92882 · 4/25/2021 – Pfizer – Appointments Corona – Corpus Christi Catholic Church: 3760 McKinley St, Corona CA 92879 · 4/26 – 4/27/2021 – Pfizer – Appointments Corona – St. Edwards Catholic Church: 417 W Grand Blvd. Corona CA 92883 · 5/3 – 5/4/2021 – Pfizer – Appointments Hemet - Riverside County DPSS - Hemet Office: 561 N. San Jacinto Ave, Hemet, CA 92543 · 4/28 – 4/30/2021 – Pfizer – Appointments Jurupa Valley - Jurupa Community Center: 4810 Pedley Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA 92509 · 4/20/2021 - 4/23/2021– Pfizer – Appointments Jurupa Valley - Sikh Gurdwara Riverside: 7940 Mission Blvd, Jurupa Valley, CA 92509 · 4/22 – 4/27/2021– Pfizer – Appointments Jurupa Valley - Skyview Event Center: 5257 Wineville Ave, Jurupa Valley, CA 91752 · 4/22/2021 - 4/23/2021– Pfizer – Appointments Moreno Valley - CrossWord Church: 21401 Box Springs Rd, Moreno Valley, CA 92557 · 4/26 – 4/27/2021– Pfizer – Appointments Moreno Valley – Trinity Church: 29175 Ironwood Ave, Moreno Valley, CA 92555 · 4/27 – 4/29/2021– Pfizer – Appointments Riverside – Janet Goeske Senior Center: 5257 Sierra St, Riverside, CA 92504 · 4/26 – 4/28/2021– Pfizer – Appointments Riverside - The Life Church: 10769 Hole Ave, Riverside , CA 92505 · 4/30 – 5/1/2021– Pfizer – Appointments Temecula - Mary Phillips Senior Center: 41845 6th St, Temecula, CA 92590 · 4/27 – 4/29/2021– Pfizer – Appointments

Anyone who lives or works in Riverside County that is 16 years or older is eligible to receive the COVID vaccine.

Teenagers 16 and 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and register for a vaccination clinic that offers the Pfizer vaccine.

For further assistance, call 951-358-5000 (Mon – Fri 8 AM – 5 PM) or 2-1-1.

