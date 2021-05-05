Riverside County reports 95 new cases, 2 deaths, & 155 recoveries since Tuesday

Coronavirus

NEW CASES

Riverside County reported 95 new coronavirus cases since Tuesday, bringing the total up to 298,872 cases.

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Metrics Update

Riverside County continued to inch closer to a move into the yellow tier but the move could still be few weeks away from reaching the yellow tier.

3.4 adjusted case rate (Last week - 3.9)

1.9% positivity rate (Last Week - 2.1%)

1.9% health equity rate (Last Week - 2.1%)

California is set to lift most restrictions on June 15. The mask mandate will remain in place after restrictions are lifted.

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments

According to Riverside County, 47.0% of the county's population (or 915,056 people) is either partially of fully vaccinated. 33.7 of the population, or 655,637 residents, is fully vaccinated.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Check Out: Riverside County expands COVID vaccine eligibility to those 16 & older starting April 6

Download the News Channel 3 app on the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on when new appointments or vaccine clinics are available.

Testing

Riverside County have conducted 2,967,954 coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.

County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.

Where to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 2 additional COVID-19 death for the second consecutive day. The total number of deaths is 4,576.

Riverside County reported 155 recoveries since Tuesday. There are a total of 292,564 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

COVID-related hospitalizations increased by 6 patients since Tuesday, bringing the total to 72.

The total number of COVID patients in the ICU increased by 6 patients. This brings the total down to 23 patients. The all-time low for COVID ICU patients is 13 which was set on March 29, 2020.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 33.0%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 34.2%.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 05/05/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 650

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 636



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 323

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 309



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,128

Deaths: 110

Recoveries: 6,968



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,906

Deaths: 95

Recovered: 7,783



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 342

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 326



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,219

Deaths: 73

Recovered: 4,124



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 259

Deaths: 24

Recovered: 234



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 895

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 874



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 196

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 186



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,293

Deaths: 223

Recoveries: 12,008



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,427

Deaths: 61

Recovered: 3,338



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,134

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,114



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 358

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 357



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 880

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 871



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,946

Deaths: 118

Recovered: 3,805



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,735

Deaths: 125

Recovered: 3,591



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,099

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 1,042



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 223

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 218



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 470

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 461



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,048

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,035



· County Jails

There are 939 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 935 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,472 cases in the state's jails and 5,466 recoveries.