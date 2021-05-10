Riverside County reports 109 new cases, 1 death, & 252 recoveries since Friday

Coronavirus

NEW CASES

Riverside County reported 109 new coronavirus cases since Friday, bringing the total up to 299,173 cases.

Metrics Update

Riverside County continued to inch closer to a move into the yellow tier but the move could still be few weeks away from reaching the yellow tier.

3.4 adjusted case rate (Last week - 3.9)

1.9% positivity rate (Last Week - 2.1%)

1.9% health equity rate (Last Week - 2.1%)

California is set to lift most restrictions on June 15. The mask mandate will remain in place after restrictions are lifted.

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments

According to Riverside County, 48.2% of the county's population (or 938,492 people) are either partially of fully vaccinated. 36.5% of the population, or 710,362 residents, are fully vaccinated.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Testing

Riverside County have conducted 3,003,525 coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.

County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the red tier.

Where to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 1 additional COVID-19 deaths. The total number of deaths is 4,588.

Riverside County reported 252 recoveries since Friday. There are a total of 293,272 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

COVID-related hospitalizations increased by 7 patients since Friday, bringing the total to 70.

The total number of COVID patients in the ICU increased by 2 patients. This brings the total down to 19 patients. The all-time low for COVID ICU patients is 13 which was set on March 29, 2020.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 34.4%. The state's four-week projection has the availability going up to 36.2%.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 05/10/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 651

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 639



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 324

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 316



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,134

Deaths: 110

Recoveries: 6,983



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,911

Deaths: 95

Recovered: 7,792



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 342

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 326



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,221

Deaths: 73

Recovered: 4,133



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 259

Deaths: 24

Recovered: 235



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 898

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 877



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 197

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 188



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,307

Deaths: 223

Recoveries: 12,035



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,428

Deaths: 61

Recovered: 3,350



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,134

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,114



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 358

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 357



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 881

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 872



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,955

Deaths: 118

Recovered: 3,814



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,741

Deaths: 125

Recovered: 3,604



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,100

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 1,045



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 224

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 219



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 470

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 461



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,048

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,036



· County Jails

There are 939 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 935 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,472 cases in the state's jails and 5,465 recoveries.