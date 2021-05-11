Riverside County reports 203 new cases, 2 deaths, & 15 recoveries since Monday

Coronavirus

NEW CASES

Riverside County reported 203 new coronavirus cases since Monday, bringing the total up to 299,289 cases.

Check out the county map below

(Note Data will continue to update past today)

Metrics Update

Riverside County's metrics fell near the yellow tier area, but the move could still be another couple of weeks away.

2.7 adjusted case rate (Last week - 3.4)

1.6% positivity rate (Last Week - 1.9%)

1.8% health equity rate (Last Week - 1.9%)

California is set to lift most restrictions on June 15. The mask mandate will remain in place after restrictions are lifted.

Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments

According to Riverside County, 48.3% of the county's population (or 940,713 people) are either partially of fully vaccinated. 36.7% of the population, or 714,911 residents, are fully vaccinated.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.

Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.

Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Riverside County expands COVID vaccine eligibility to those 16 & older

On Monday, the FDA gave approval for the Pfizer vaccine to be used for 12- to 15-year-olds. The CDC still needs to give final approval before this can go forward. The CDC board will be meeting on Wednesday.

Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Geoffrey Leung said that the county would need to await for state approval before being able to move forward.

Testing

Riverside County have conducted 3,008,350 coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.

County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the next tier.

Where to get tested

Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.

You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.

Click here to find the closest testing site to you

Find County Testing Sites

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 2 additional COVID-19 deaths since Monday. The total number of deaths is 4,590.

Riverside County reported 15 recoveries since Monday. There are a total of 293,289 recoveries in Riverside County.

Hospitalizations

COVID-related hospitalizations increased by 4 patients since Monday, bringing the total to 74.

The total number of COVID patients in the ICU decreased by 3 patients. This brings the total down to 16 patients. The all-time low for COVID ICU patients is 13 which was set on March 29, 2020.

The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 36.2% (Up from 34.4% a few days ago). The state's four-week projection has the availability going down slightly to 35.7%.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 05/11/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 652

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 639



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 326

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 316



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,134

Deaths: 111

Recoveries: 6,983



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,921

Deaths: 97

Recovered: 7,792



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 342

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 326



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,221

Deaths: 73

Recovered: 4,132



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 259

Deaths: 24

Recovered: 235



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 899

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 877



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 197

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 188



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,318

Deaths: 223

Recoveries: 12,035



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,431

Deaths: 61

Recovered: 3,350



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,134

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,114



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 358

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 357



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 881

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 872



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 3,960

Deaths: 118

Recovered: 3,814



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,746

Deaths: 125

Recovered: 3,605



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,101

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 1,046



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 224

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 219



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 470

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 461



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,048

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,036



· County Jails

There are 939 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 935 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,472 cases in the state's jails and 5,465 recoveries.