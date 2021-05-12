US health advisers endorse Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up

Coronavirus

US health advisers have officially endorsed the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up.

The Centers for Disease Control panel approved the Pfizer vaccine for use in adolescents ages 12-15.

Riverside County is awaiting approval from the state before it can move forward and begin taking vaccine appointments.

Tonight at 5 & 6 p.m., News Channel 3's Shelby Nelson will take a further look at when valley teens could start getting vaccinated.

Check Out: How valley teens could get vaccinated as soon as Thursday