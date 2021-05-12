How valley teens could get vaccinated as soon as Thursday

News

Vaccines for teens ages 12-15 could be available in just hours. An advisory committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday to determine whether the Pfizer vaccine could be used in the younger age group.

On Monday the Food and Drug Administration expanded Pfizer's emergency use authorization permitting teenagers to be vaccinated, including children as young as 12 years old.

Desert Oasis Healthcare has already begun preparing for the potentially new window of those who could get vaccinated. As soon as Thursday, parents could take their kids to get vaccinated.

"Interested parents/patients should be directed to our www.mydohc.com website to schedule or the myturn.ca.gov site," according to DOHC.

