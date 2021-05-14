Riverside County reports 228 new cases, 0 deaths, & 292 recoveries since Thursday
NEW CASES
Riverside County reported 228 new coronavirus cases since Thursday, bringing the total up to 299,793 cases.
The Coachella Valley reported 21 cases (50,352 total)
(Note Data will continue to update past today)
Metrics Update
Riverside County's metrics fell near the yellow tier area, but the move could still be another couple of weeks away.
- 2.7 adjusted case rate (Last week - 3.4)
- 1.6% positivity rate (Last Week - 1.9%)
- 1.8% health equity rate (Last Week - 1.9%)
California is set to lift most restrictions on June 15. The mask mandate will remain in place after restrictions are lifted.
Riverside County COVID Vaccine Appointments
According to Riverside County, 49.0% of the county's population (or 954,782 people) are either partially of fully vaccinated. 38.2% of the population, or 744,095 residents, are fully vaccinated.
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1.
Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment.
Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
On Monday, the FDA gave approval for the Pfizer vaccine to be used for 12- to 15-year-olds. The CDC still needs to give final approval before this can go forward. The CDC board will be meeting on Wednesday.
Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Geoffrey Leung said that the county would need to await for state approval before being able to move forward.
Testing
Riverside County have conducted 3,031,100 coronavirus tests since the pandemic began.
County health officials are urging the public to continue getting tested, which helps slow the spread of the virus and may contribute to Riverside County moving into the next tier.
Where to get tested
Remember, you can get tested even if you do not have symptoms. Testing is available to all county residents.
You are now able to get a free test at many Rite-Aids in the area. Click here for a full list of stores and to schedule your appointment.
Deaths and Recoveries
Riverside County reported 0 additional COVID-19 deaths since Thursday. The total number of deaths is 4,594.
The Coachella Valley only reported 1 death all week (985 total). The death was reported on Tuesday in Cathedral City.
Riverside County reported 292 recoveries since Monday. There are a total of 293,804 recoveries in Riverside County.
Hospitalizations
COVID-related hospitalizations decreased by 9 patients since Thursday, bringing the total to 66.
The total number of COVID patients in the ICU decreased by 3 patients. This brings the total down to 15 patients. The all-time low for COVID ICU patients is 13 which was set on March 29, 2020.
The SoCal region's ICU availability percentage is at 36.2% (Up from 34.4% a few days ago). The state's four-week projection has the availability going down slightly to 35.7%.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 05/14/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 652
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 638
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 326
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 318
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 7,135
Deaths: 111
Recoveries: 6,991
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,927
Deaths: 97
Recovered: 7,800
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 344
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 328
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,230
Deaths: 73
Recovered: 4,135
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 258
Deaths: 24
Recovered: 234
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 897
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 876
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 197
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 190
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,333
Deaths: 223
Recoveries: 12,053
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,437
Deaths: 61
Recovered: 3,360
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,134
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,115
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 358
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 357
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 881
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 872
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 3,965
Deaths: 118
Recovered: 3,823
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,754
Deaths: 125
Recovered: 3,613
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,105
Deaths: 50
Recovered: 1,046
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 223
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 218
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 472
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 462
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,049
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,038
· County Jails
There are 939 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 935 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,473 cases in the state's jails and 5,467 recoveries.
