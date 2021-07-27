Riverside County reports 1,247 new cases, 32 hospitalizations, & 1 death since Monday
Riverside County reported one of its largest day-to-day increases since mid-February.
On Tuesday, the county reported 1,247 new cases over the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID cases in the county to 306,836.
Dr. Geoffrey Leung, the county's public health officer, said during Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting that the cases have increased "five-fold" over the past two months.
"Overall, the numbers today represent more than a five-fold increase in case rate and positivity over the past two months," said Leung. "However, these numbers are still far below our previous surge numbers in January 2021."
Supervisor Karen Spiegel noted that during the meeting that the county has no plans for a mask mandate at this time.
"At this time there is no intention," Spiegel said, "I have no intention at all... it's a very challenging situation."
The meeting took place at the same time as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is recommending vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.
Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties are all currently listed by the CDC as having ``high'' transmission rates
Riverside County hasn't reported many cases of the Delta variant among residents as of July 21, however, the county does note that "there is a lag in the data of up to a month or more due to the time required for laboratories to sequence and report variant cases to the Public Health Department."
The county's case rate increased by .3, going from 10.4 to 10.7 over the past 24 hours. The positivity rate increased by .1% as well, bringing that number to 6.4%.
The case rate would've put the county in the "purple" tier if California still had its four-color tier system.
There was one COVID death reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,659. The number of recoveries in Riverside County decreased by 6, bringing the total up to 298,023.
There were 32 additional COVID-related hospitalizations over the past 24 hours. With today's additions, the county now has 222 hospitalizations, marking the first time this number is above 200 since March 12, 2021.
There were no additional people admitted into the ICU over the past 24 hours. This number remains at 47.
Riverside County's vaccination data has yet to be updated with today's data.
Riverside County reports that a total of 1,190,428 residents 12+ (or 56.6% of the county population) are either partially or full vaccinated.
49.1% of the county's population, or 1,033,988 residents, are full vaccinated.
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 07/21/21)
County officials noted that while the main numbers will be updated daily once again, the county map showing cases in cities will continue to only be updated on Wednesdays.
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 677
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 660
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 331
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 321
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 7,218
Deaths: 113
Recoveries: 7,072
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 7,991
Deaths: 97
Recovered: 7,872
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 351
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 331
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,314
Deaths: 74
Recovered: 4,206
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 266
Deaths: 25
Recovered: 240
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 899
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 871
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 201
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 193
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 12,486
Deaths: 226
Recoveries: 12,204
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,515
Deaths: 59
Recovered: 3,435
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,137
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,114
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 361
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 360
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 895
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 885
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,056
Deaths: 119
Recovered: 3,894
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 3,855
Deaths: 129
Recovered: 3,677
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,124
Deaths: 50
Recovered: 1,063
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 227
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 221
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 477
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 465
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,066
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,054
· County Jails
There are 948 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 940 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,479 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,464 recoveries.
