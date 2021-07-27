Riverside County reports 1,247 new cases, 32 hospitalizations, & 1 death since Monday

Coronavirus

Riverside County reported one of its largest day-to-day increases since mid-February.

On Tuesday, the county reported 1,247 new cases over the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of COVID cases in the county to 306,836.

Dr. Geoffrey Leung, the county's public health officer, said during Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting that the cases have increased "five-fold" over the past two months.

"Overall, the numbers today represent more than a five-fold increase in case rate and positivity over the past two months," said Leung. "However, these numbers are still far below our previous surge numbers in January 2021."

Supervisor Karen Spiegel noted that during the meeting that the county has no plans for a mask mandate at this time.

"At this time there is no intention," Spiegel said, "I have no intention at all... it's a very challenging situation."

The meeting took place at the same time as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is recommending vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties are all currently listed by the CDC as having ``high'' transmission rates

CDC's Level of Community Transmission in the SoCal region

Riverside County hasn't reported many cases of the Delta variant among residents as of July 21, however, the county does note that "there is a lag in the data of up to a month or more due to the time required for laboratories to sequence and report variant cases to the Public Health Department."

As of 07/21/21



The county's case rate increased by .3, going from 10.4 to 10.7 over the past 24 hours. The positivity rate increased by .1% as well, bringing that number to 6.4%.

The case rate would've put the county in the "purple" tier if California still had its four-color tier system.

There was one COVID death reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 4,659. The number of recoveries in Riverside County decreased by 6, bringing the total up to 298,023.

There were 32 additional COVID-related hospitalizations over the past 24 hours. With today's additions, the county now has 222 hospitalizations, marking the first time this number is above 200 since March 12, 2021.

There were no additional people admitted into the ICU over the past 24 hours. This number remains at 47.

Riverside County's vaccination data has yet to be updated with today's data.

Riverside County reports that a total of 1,190,428 residents 12+ (or 56.6% of the county population) are either partially or full vaccinated.

49.1% of the county's population, or 1,033,988 residents, are full vaccinated.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 07/21/21)

County officials noted that while the main numbers will be updated daily once again, the county map showing cases in cities will continue to only be updated on Wednesdays.

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 677

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 660



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 331

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 321



· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,218

Deaths: 113

Recoveries: 7,072



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 7,991

Deaths: 97

Recovered: 7,872



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 351

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 331



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,314

Deaths: 74

Recovered: 4,206



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 266

Deaths: 25

Recovered: 240



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 899

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 871



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 201

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 193



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 12,486

Deaths: 226

Recoveries: 12,204



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,515

Deaths: 59

Recovered: 3,435



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,137

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,114



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 361

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 360



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 895

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 885



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,056

Deaths: 119

Recovered: 3,894



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 3,855

Deaths: 129

Recovered: 3,677



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,124

Deaths: 50

Recovered: 1,063



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 227

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 221



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 477

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 465



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,066

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,054



· County Jails

There are 948 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 940 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,479 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,464 recoveries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.