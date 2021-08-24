Riverside County reports 1,213 new cases, 6 deaths, & 4 additional hospitalizations since Monday
NEW CASES
Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 1,213 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 327,971.
During Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, county health officials showed the percentage of cases and deaths by vaccination status from February to August.
More Details: Unvaccinated individuals ‘120 times more likely to die from COVID’ than vaccinated, per new RivCo data analysis
The case rate dropped over the past 24 hours, going from 35.7 on Monday to 35.2 on Tuesday. The case rate was at 16.9 at the start of the month.
The county's positivity rate continued to fall, going from 12.3% on Monday to 12.1% on Tuesday. At the start of the month it is was at 8.9%.
As for local schools, DSUSD reported 36 cases in the last 14 days and 100 students and staff in Quarantine.
According to the district, 26 students and 8 staff have COVID. The School with the most positive cases in students is Palm Desert High School with 7. Last week DSUSD reported 14 cases and 39 in quarantine.
PSUSD reported 70 students and 12 staff with COVID cases. The most cases are at Palm Springs High School where they are reporting 9 students & no staff with active COVID. Last week, the district reported 54 students and 16 staff with COVID.
We are awaiting numbers from CVUSD.
Deaths and Recoveries
Riverside County reported 6 additional COVID-19 deaths since Monday. The county has a total to 4,707 COVID deaths.
The county reported 1,002 recoveries over the weekend. There are a total of 316,208 recoveries in the county.
Hospitalizations and ICU data
Riverside County reported 4 additional COVID-related hospitalizations. The county now has a total of 625 hospitalizations.
The last time Riverside County has more than 600 COVID-related hospitalizations was February 14, 2021.
The county reported 1 additional patient in ICU due to COVID. The total number of patients in the ICU is 132. The last time, the the number of patients in the ICU was this high was on Feb 22, 2021.
Riverside County health officials discussed the the hospitalization data by vaccination status over the past month, showing around 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are from unvaccinated residents.
On Tuesday, Eisenhower Health released its own data breaking down its COVID patients by vaccination status.
Vaccination Data
According to the county, 1,287,955 residents, or 61.2% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.
A total of 1,102,967 residents, or 52.4%, are fully vaccinated.
On Wednesday, the county announced that booster shots are available at the county's mobile clinics for those who are immunocompromised.
The new doses will be available at the mobile clinics operated by Riverside County Public Health Department. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth— Dr. Geoffrey Leung (@RivCoDoc) August 19, 2021
English: https://t.co/2q1B506IkW
Spanish: https://t.co/suQhmDU2cv pic.twitter.com/X04cE3nxbJ
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 08/18/21)
Valley cases are updated every Wednesday
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 732
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 708
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 343
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 330
(Note: Does not county towards the valley's total)
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 7,627
Deaths: 113
Recoveries: 7,344
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 8,164
Deaths: 97
Recovered: 8,012
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 375
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 346
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,543
Deaths: 75
Recovered: 4,394
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 283
Deaths: 25
Recovered: 255
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 939
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 907
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 216
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 204
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 13,054
Deaths: 227
Recoveries: 12,637
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,784
Deaths: 60
Recovered: 3,641
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,149
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,125
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 362
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 361
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 914
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 903
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,394
Deaths: 120
Recovered: 4,158
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,250
Deaths: 130
Recovered: 3,989
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,226
Deaths: 50
Recovered: 1,148
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 238
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 230
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 492
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 475
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,114
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,091
· County Jails
There are 950 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 941 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,483 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,475 recoveries.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.
Comments