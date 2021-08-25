Riverside County reports 1,143 new cases, 6 deaths, & 20 hospitalizations since Tuesday

Coronavirus

NEW CASES

Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 1,143 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 330,237.

On Wednesdays, the county updates data for cities and communities, meaning we can see how many new cases there are in the Coachella Valley.

Over the past week, the valley reported 682 new cases.

Desert Hot Springs - 53 cases

Palm Springs - 78 cases

Cathedral City - 108 cases

Rancho Mirage - 25 cases

Palm Desert - 74 cases

Indian Wells - 2 cases

La Quinta - 60 cases

Indio - 149 cases

Coachella - 51 cases

The case rate per 100K remained at 35.2 over the past 24 hours remained. The case rate was at 16.9 at the start of the month.

The county's positivity rate continued to fall, going from 12.1% on Tuesday to 11.9% on Wednesday. At the start of the month it is was at 8.9%.

During Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, county health officials showed the percentage of cases and deaths by vaccination status from February to August.

More Details: Unvaccinated individuals ‘120 times more likely to die from COVID’ than vaccinated, per new RivCo data analysis

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 6 additional COVID-19 deaths for the third consecutive day. The county has a total to 4,713 COVID deaths.

The county reported 1,647 recoveries over the past 24 hours. There are a total of 317,855 recoveries in the county.

Hospitalizations and ICU data

Riverside County reported 20 additional COVID-related hospitalizations. The county now has a total of 645 hospitalizations.

The last time Riverside County this many COVID-related hospitalizations was February 16, 2021.

The county reported 5 additional patients admitted into the ICU due to COVID. The total number of patients in the ICU is 137.

Riverside County health officials discussed the the hospitalization data by vaccination status over the past month, showing around 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are from unvaccinated residents.

On Tuesday, Eisenhower Health released its own data breaking down its COVID patients by vaccination status.

Vaccination Data

According to the county, 1,294,591 residents, or 61.5% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,109,406 residents, or 52.7%, are fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the county announced that booster shots are available at the county's mobile clinics for those who are immunocompromised.

The new doses will be available at the mobile clinics operated by Riverside County Public Health Department. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth



English: https://t.co/2q1B506IkW

Spanish: https://t.co/suQhmDU2cv pic.twitter.com/X04cE3nxbJ — Dr. Geoffrey Leung (@RivCoDoc) August 19, 2021

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 08/25/21)

Valley cases are updated every Wednesday

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 748

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 717



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 347

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 332

(Note: Does not county towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,735

Deaths: 114

Recoveries: 7,466



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 8,215

Deaths: 97

Recovered: 8,032



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 380

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 352



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,596

Deaths: 76

Recovered: 4,434



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 290

Deaths: 25

Recovered: 256



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 951

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 910



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 218

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 207



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 13,203

Deaths: 228

Recoveries: 12,729



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,844

Deaths: 60

Recovered: 3,690



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,153

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,125



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 363

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 361



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 920

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 904



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,468

Deaths: 121

Recovered: 4,225



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,328

Deaths: 130

Recovered: 4,068



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,251

Deaths: 51

Recovered: 1,157



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 248

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 233



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 493

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 479



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,132

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,101



· County Jails

There are 963 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 952 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,484 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,478 recoveries.

