Riverside County reports 1,089 new cases, 6 deaths, & 7 hospitalizations over the past 24 hours
NEW CASES
Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 1,089 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 331,416.
The case rate per 100K increased, going from 35.2 on Wednesday to 35.5 on Thursday. The case rate was at 16.9 at the start of the month.
The county's positivity rate continued to fall, going from 11.9% on Wednesday to 11.5%. At the start of the month it is was at 8.9%.
During Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, county health officials showed the percentage of cases and deaths by vaccination status from February to August.
Deaths and Recoveries
Riverside County reported 6 additional COVID-19 deaths for the fourth consecutive day. The county has a total to 4,719 COVID deaths.
The county reported 1,012 recoveries over the past 24 hours. There are a total of 318,867 recoveries in the county.
Hospitalizations and ICU data
Riverside County reported 7 additional COVID-related hospitalizations. The county now has a total of 652 hospitalizations.
The last time Riverside County this many COVID-related hospitalizations was February 16, 2021.
The county reported 2 fewer patients admitted into the ICU due to COVID. The total number of patients in the ICU is 135.
Riverside County health officials discussed the the hospitalization data by vaccination status over the past month, showing around 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are from unvaccinated residents.
On Tuesday, Eisenhower Health released its own data breaking down its COVID patients by vaccination status.
Vaccination Data
According to the county, 1,298,306 residents, or 61.7% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.
A total of 1,113,4369 residents, or 52.9%, are fully vaccinated.
On Wednesday, the county announced that booster shots are available at the county's mobile clinics for those who are immunocompromised.
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 08/25/21)
Valley cases are updated every Wednesday
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 748
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 717
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 347
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 332
(Note: Does not county towards the valley's total)
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 7,735
Deaths: 114
Recoveries: 7,466
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 8,215
Deaths: 97
Recovered: 8,032
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 380
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 352
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,596
Deaths: 76
Recovered: 4,434
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 290
Deaths: 25
Recovered: 256
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 951
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 910
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 218
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 207
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 13,203
Deaths: 228
Recoveries: 12,729
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,844
Deaths: 60
Recovered: 3,690
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,153
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,125
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 363
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 361
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 920
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 904
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,468
Deaths: 121
Recovered: 4,225
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,328
Deaths: 130
Recovered: 4,068
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,251
Deaths: 51
Recovered: 1,157
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 248
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 233
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 493
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 479
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,132
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,101
· County Jails
There are 963 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 952 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,484 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,478 recoveries.
