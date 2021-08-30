Riverside County reports 2,347 new cases, 2,446 recoveries, & 0 deaths over the weekend
NEW CASES
Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 2,347 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 334,846.
The case rate per 100K increased after a small drop-off last week, going from 35.3 on Friday to 36 on Thursday. The case rate was at 16.9 at the start of the month.
The county's positivity rate has fallen every week day since Aug. 20. Over the weekend it went from 11% on Friday to 10.6%. At the start of the month it is was at 8.9%.
Deaths and Recoveries
Riverside County reported 0 additional COVID-19 deaths over the weekend. The county has a total to 4,719 COVID deaths.
The county reported 2,446 recoveries over the weekend. There are a total of 322,339 recoveries in the county.
Hospitalizations and ICU data
Riverside County reported 1 additional COVID-related hospitalization. The county now has a total of 661 hospitalizations.
The last time Riverside County this many COVID-related hospitalizations was February 16, 2021.
The county reported 3 additional patients admitted into the ICU due to COVID. The total number of patients in the ICU is 140.
Riverside County health officials discussed the the hospitalization data by vaccination status over the past month, showing around 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are from unvaccinated residents.
Last Tuesday, Eisenhower Health released its own data breaking down its COVID patients by vaccination status.
Vaccination Data
According to the county, 1,310,090 residents, or 62.3% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.
A total of 1,126,129 residents, or 53.5%, are fully vaccinated.
On Wednesday, the county announced that booster shots are available at the county's mobile clinics for those who are immunocompromised.
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 08/25/21)
Valley cases are updated every Wednesday
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 748
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 717
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 347
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 332
(Note: Does not county towards the valley's total)
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 7,735
Deaths: 114
Recoveries: 7,466
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 8,215
Deaths: 97
Recovered: 8,032
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 380
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 352
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,596
Deaths: 76
Recovered: 4,434
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 290
Deaths: 25
Recovered: 256
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 951
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 910
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 218
Deaths: 6
Recovered: 207
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 13,203
Deaths: 228
Recoveries: 12,729
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 3,844
Deaths: 60
Recovered: 3,690
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,153
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,125
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 363
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 361
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 920
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 904
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,468
Deaths: 121
Recovered: 4,225
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,328
Deaths: 130
Recovered: 4,068
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,251
Deaths: 51
Recovered: 1,157
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 248
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 233
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 493
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 479
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,132
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 1,101
· County Jails
There are 963 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 952 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,484 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,478 recoveries.
