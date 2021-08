Riverside County reports 2,347 new cases, 2,446 recoveries, & 0 deaths over the weekend

Coronavirus

NEW CASES

Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 2,347 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 334,846.

The case rate per 100K increased after a small drop-off last week, going from 35.3 on Friday to 36 on Thursday. The case rate was at 16.9 at the start of the month.

The county's positivity rate has fallen every week day since Aug. 20. Over the weekend it went from 11% on Friday to 10.6%. At the start of the month it is was at 8.9%.

More Details: Unvaccinated individuals ‘120 times more likely to die from COVID’ than vaccinated, per new RivCo data analysis

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 0 additional COVID-19 deaths over the weekend. The county has a total to 4,719 COVID deaths.

The county reported 2,446 recoveries over the weekend. There are a total of 322,339 recoveries in the county.

Hospitalizations and ICU data

Riverside County reported 1 additional COVID-related hospitalization. The county now has a total of 661 hospitalizations.

The last time Riverside County this many COVID-related hospitalizations was February 16, 2021.

The county reported 3 additional patients admitted into the ICU due to COVID. The total number of patients in the ICU is 140.

Riverside County health officials discussed the the hospitalization data by vaccination status over the past month, showing around 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are from unvaccinated residents.

Last Tuesday, Eisenhower Health released its own data breaking down its COVID patients by vaccination status.

Vaccination Data

According to the county, 1,310,090 residents, or 62.3% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,126,129 residents, or 53.5%, are fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the county announced that booster shots are available at the county's mobile clinics for those who are immunocompromised.

The new doses will be available at the mobile clinics operated by Riverside County Public Health Department. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth



English: https://t.co/2q1B506IkW

Spanish: https://t.co/suQhmDU2cv pic.twitter.com/X04cE3nxbJ — Dr. Geoffrey Leung (@RivCoDoc) August 19, 2021

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 08/25/21)

Valley cases are updated every Wednesday

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 748

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 717



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 347

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 332

(Note: Does not county towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,735

Deaths: 114

Recoveries: 7,466



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 8,215

Deaths: 97

Recovered: 8,032



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 380

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 352



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,596

Deaths: 76

Recovered: 4,434



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 290

Deaths: 25

Recovered: 256



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 951

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 910



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 218

Deaths: 6

Recovered: 207



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 13,203

Deaths: 228

Recoveries: 12,729



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 3,844

Deaths: 60

Recovered: 3,690



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,153

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,125



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 363

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 361



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 920

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 904



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,468

Deaths: 121

Recovered: 4,225



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,328

Deaths: 130

Recovered: 4,068



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,251

Deaths: 51

Recovered: 1,157



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 248

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 233



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 493

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 479



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,132

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 1,101



· County Jails

There are 963 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 952 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,484 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,478 recoveries.

