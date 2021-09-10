Riverside County reports 980 new cases, 20 deaths, & 5 more patients in the ICU since Thursday

Coronavirus

NEW CASES

Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County has reported 980 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 343,556.

The case rate per 100K for the county increased for the first time since August 30. The rate went from 27.2 on Thursday to 28.2 on Friday. The case rate was at 25.7 on August 10.

The county's positivity rate also decreased for the first time since Aug. 20. The county's case went from 7.8% on Thursday to 7.9% on Friday.

On August 10, the positivity rate was at 11.6%.

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 18 additional COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours. The county has a total of 4,806 COVID deaths.

The county reported 1,557 recoveries since Thursday. There are a total of 329,899 recoveries in the county.

Hospitalizations and ICU data

Riverside County reported 26 fewer COVID-related hospitalizations since Thursday. The county now has a total of 575 hospitalizations.

The county reported 5 additional patients admitted into the ICU due to COVID-19. The total number of patients in the ICU is 135.

Two weeks ago, Riverside County health officials discussed the hospitalization data by vaccination status over the past month, showing around 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are from unvaccinated residents.

Vaccination Data

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.

The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans

According to the county, 1,335,992 residents, or 63.5% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,160,048 residents, or 55.1%, are fully vaccinated.

Booster shots are available at Riverside County's mobile clinics for those who are immunocompromised.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.



Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 9/7/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 791

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 749



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 364

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 348

(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 7,955

Deaths: 114

Recoveries: 7,699



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 8,355

Deaths: 98

Recovered: 8,188



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 401

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 372



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,781

Deaths: 77

Recovered: 4,618



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 303

Deaths: 27

Recovered: 269



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 984

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 946



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 227

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 215



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 13,630

Deaths: 229

Recoveries: 13,134



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 4,017

Deaths: 62

Recovered: 3,835



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,166

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,137



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 369

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 366



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 933

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 917



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,643

Deaths: 124

Recovered: 4,415



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,449

Deaths: 132

Recovered: 4,226



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,299

Deaths: 51

Recovered: 1,217



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 252

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 241



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 499

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 487



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,166

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 1,136



· County Jails

There are 996 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 975 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,505 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,493 recoveries.

