Riverside County reports 1,712 new cases, 11 deaths & 34 fewer hospitalizations since Friday
NEW CASES
Over the weekend, Riverside County reported 1,712 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 345,268.
Monday also marked the weekly update for Coachella Valley COVID data. Over the past week, the Coachella Valley has reported 637 new cases. The valley has a total of 56,867 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The case rate per 100K for the county increase, going from 28.2 on Friday to 28.8 on Monday. The case rate was 28.8 on August 13.
The county's positivity rate decreased over the weekend. The county's case went from 7.9% on Friday to 7.7% on Monday.
On August 10, the positivity rate was at 12.1%.
Deaths and Recoveries
Riverside County reported 11 additional COVID-19 deaths over the past weekend. The county has a total of 4,817 COVID deaths.
The Coachella Valley reported 12 deaths since Tuesday. Cathedral City reported 4 deaths, Palm Desert reported 3, and Indio reported 2. Palm Springs, La Quinta, and Desert Palms each reported 1 death as well.
There have been 1,032 total deaths in the Coachella Valley since the start of the pandemic.
The county reported 2,370 recoveries since Friday. There are a total of 333,826 recoveries in the county.
Hospitalizations and ICU data
Riverside County reported 34 fewer COVID-related hospitalizations since Friday. The county now has a total of 541 hospitalizations.
The county reported 4 additional patients admitted into the ICU due to COVID-19. The total number of patients in the ICU is 139.
Three weeks ago, Riverside County health officials discussed the hospitalization data by vaccination status over the past month, showing around 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are from unvaccinated residents.
Vaccination Data
On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.
The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans
Full Details: Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
According to the county, 1,345,452 residents, or 63.9% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.
A total of 1,171,363 residents, or 55.7%, are fully vaccinated.
Booster shots are available at Riverside County's mobile clinics for those who are immunocompromised.
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
More Details: Unvaccinated individuals ‘120 times more likely to die from COVID’ than vaccinated, per new RivCo data analysis
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 9/13/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 816
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 775
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 370
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 355
(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 8,049
Deaths: 118
Recoveries: 7,799
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 8,406
Deaths: 98
Recovered: 8,236
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 405
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 383
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,832
Deaths: 77
Recovered: 4,671
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 308
Deaths: 28
Recovered: 277
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 991
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 957
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 227
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 220
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 13,743
Deaths: 231
Recoveries: 13,312
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 4,110
Deaths: 63
Recovered: 3,923
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,176
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,145
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 371
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 367
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 936
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 925
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,717
Deaths: 127
Recovered: 4,482
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,509
Deaths: 133
Recovered: 4,283
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,315
Deaths: 51
Recovered: 1,242
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 260
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 242
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 506
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 492
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,180
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 1,154
· County Jails
There are 1,015 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 993 recoveries.·
· State Jails
There are 5,508 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,499 recoveries.
