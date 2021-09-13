Riverside County reports 1,712 new cases, 11 deaths & 34 fewer hospitalizations since Friday

Coronavirus

NEW CASES

Over the weekend, Riverside County reported 1,712 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 345,268.

Monday also marked the weekly update for Coachella Valley COVID data. Over the past week, the Coachella Valley has reported 637 new cases. The valley has a total of 56,867 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The case rate per 100K for the county increase, going from 28.2 on Friday to 28.8 on Monday. The case rate was 28.8 on August 13.

The county's positivity rate decreased over the weekend. The county's case went from 7.9% on Friday to 7.7% on Monday.

On August 10, the positivity rate was at 12.1%.

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 11 additional COVID-19 deaths over the past weekend. The county has a total of 4,817 COVID deaths.

The Coachella Valley reported 12 deaths since Tuesday. Cathedral City reported 4 deaths, Palm Desert reported 3, and Indio reported 2. Palm Springs, La Quinta, and Desert Palms each reported 1 death as well.

There have been 1,032 total deaths in the Coachella Valley since the start of the pandemic.

The county reported 2,370 recoveries since Friday. There are a total of 333,826 recoveries in the county.

Hospitalizations and ICU data

Riverside County reported 34 fewer COVID-related hospitalizations since Friday. The county now has a total of 541 hospitalizations.

The county reported 4 additional patients admitted into the ICU due to COVID-19. The total number of patients in the ICU is 139.

Three weeks ago, Riverside County health officials discussed the hospitalization data by vaccination status over the past month, showing around 90% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are from unvaccinated residents.

Vaccination Data

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.

The expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans

According to the county, 1,345,452 residents, or 63.9% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,171,363 residents, or 55.7%, are fully vaccinated.

Booster shots are available at Riverside County's mobile clinics for those who are immunocompromised.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.



Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 9/13/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 816

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 775



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 370

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 355

(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 8,049

Deaths: 118

Recoveries: 7,799



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 8,406

Deaths: 98

Recovered: 8,236



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 405

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 383



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,832

Deaths: 77

Recovered: 4,671



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 308

Deaths: 28

Recovered: 277



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 991

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 957



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 227

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 220



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 13,743

Deaths: 231

Recoveries: 13,312



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 4,110

Deaths: 63

Recovered: 3,923



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,176

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,145



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 371

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 367



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 936

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 925



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,717

Deaths: 127

Recovered: 4,482



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,509

Deaths: 133

Recovered: 4,283



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,315

Deaths: 51

Recovered: 1,242



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 260

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 242



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 506

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 492



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,180

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 1,154



· County Jails

There are 1,015 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 993 recoveries.·



· State Jails

There are 5,508 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,499 recoveries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.