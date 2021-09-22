Riverside County reports 576 new cases, 12 deaths, & 1,156 recoveries since Tuesday
NEW CASES
Over the past 24 hours, Riverside County reported 576 new coronavirus cases. This brings the total number of cases up to 351,034.
Cases in Schools:
- PSUSD - 31 students and 5 staff
- DSUSD- 71 students and 12 staff
- CVUSD- 21 students and 3 staff members
The case rate per 100K for the county increased, going from 23.3 on Tuesday to 24.5 on Wednesday. The case rate was 35.7 on August 23.
Meanwhile, the county's positivity rate increased decreased, going from 7.2% on Tuesday to 6.9% on Wednesday.
On August 23, the positivity rate was at 12.3%.
Deaths and Recoveries
Riverside County reported 12 additional COVID-19 deaths over the past 24 hours. The county has a total of 4,933 COVID deaths.
The county reported 1,156 recoveries since Tuesday. There are a total of 340,282 recoveries in the county.
Hospitalizations and ICU data
Riverside County reported 5 additional COVID-related hospitalizations since Tuesday. The county now has a total of 434 hospitalizations.
The county reported 4 more patients in the ICU due to COVID-19. The total number of patients in the ICU is 125.
Vaccination Data
According to the county, 1,365,318 residents, or 64.9% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.
A total of 1,199,050 residents, or 57%, are fully vaccinated.
Booster shots are available at Riverside County's mobile clinics for those who are immunocompromised.
The new doses will be available at the mobile clinics operated by Riverside County Public Health Department. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth— Dr. Geoffrey Leung (@RivCoDoc) August 19, 2021
English: https://t.co/2q1B506IkW
Spanish: https://t.co/suQhmDU2cv pic.twitter.com/X04cE3nxbJ
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
More Details: Unvaccinated individuals ‘120 times more likely to die from COVID’ than vaccinated, per new RivCo data analysis
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 9/20/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 829
Deaths: 11
Recovered: 795
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 376
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 361
(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 8,111
Deaths: 119
Recoveries: 7,896
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 8,458
Deaths: 103
Recovered: 8,287
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 407
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 387
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,876
Deaths: 79
Recovered: 4,733
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 313
Deaths: 28
Recovered: 282
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 1,002
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 966
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 228
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 220
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 13,882
Deaths: 232
Recoveries: 13,459
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 4,170
Deaths: 63
Recovered: 4,026
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,183
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,154
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 372
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 369
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 942
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 931
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,752
Deaths: 128
Recovered: 4,556
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,554
Deaths: 133
Recovered: 4,364
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,321
Deaths: 51
Recovered: 1,262
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 264
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 248
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 513
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 500
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,196
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 1,171
· County Jails
There are 1,030 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 1,012 recoveries
· State Jails
There are 5,510 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,503 recoveries.
Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.
Comments