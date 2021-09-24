Riverside County reports 18 deaths, 12 fewer hospitalizations, & 260 recoveries since Wednesday

Coronavirus

NEW CASES

Riverside County has had issues reporting cases over the past two days. On Friday, the county reporting 7 new cases. Riverside University Health System spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr. said that the state did some reconciliation and the numbers were adjusted appropriately.

There has been a total of 351,041 coronavirus cases in Riverside County since the start of the pandemic.

Cases in Schools:

PSUSD - 31 students and 5 staff

DSUSD- 81 students and 12 staff

CVUSD- 17 students and 3 staff members

The case rate per 100K for the county is at 23.1. Just a month ago, the case rate was 35.2.

Meanwhile, the county's positivity rate is now at 6.8% On August 24, the positivity rate was at 12.1%.

Deaths and Recoveries

Riverside County reported 18 additional COVID-19 deaths over the past 48 hours. The county has a total of 4,951 COVID deaths.

The county reported 260 recoveries since Wednesday. There are a total of 340,542 recoveries in the county.

Hospitalizations and ICU data

Riverside County reported 12 fewer COVID-related hospitalizations since Wednesday. The county now has a total of 422 hospitalizations.

The county reported 8 fewer patients in the ICU due to COVID-19 since Wednesday. The total number of patients in the ICU is 117.

Vaccination Data

According to the county, 1,369,739 residents, or 65.1% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,205,177 residents, or 57.3%, are fully vaccinated.

Booster shots are available at Riverside County's mobile clinics for those who are immunocompromised.

The new doses will be available at the mobile clinics operated by Riverside County Public Health Department. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth



English: https://t.co/2q1B506IkW

Spanish: https://t.co/suQhmDU2cv pic.twitter.com/X04cE3nxbJ — Dr. Geoffrey Leung (@RivCoDoc) August 19, 2021

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.



Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 9/20/21)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 829

Deaths: 11

Recovered: 795



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 376

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 361

(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 8,111

Deaths: 119

Recoveries: 7,896



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 8,458

Deaths: 103

Recovered: 8,287



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 407

Deaths: 16

Recovered: 387



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,876

Deaths: 79

Recovered: 4,733



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 313

Deaths: 28

Recovered: 282



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 1,002

Deaths: 20

Recovered: 966



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 228

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 220



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 13,882

Deaths: 232

Recoveries: 13,459



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 4,170

Deaths: 63

Recovered: 4,026



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,183

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 1,154



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 372

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 369



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 942

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 931



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 4,752

Deaths: 128

Recovered: 4,556



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 4,554

Deaths: 133

Recovered: 4,364



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,321

Deaths: 51

Recovered: 1,262



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 264

Deaths: 5

Recovered: 248



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 513

Deaths: 9

Recovered: 500



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,196

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 1,171



· County Jails

There are 1,030 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 1,012 recoveries



· State Jails

There are 5,510 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,503 recoveries.

