Riverside County reports 18 deaths, 12 fewer hospitalizations, & 260 recoveries since Wednesday
NEW CASES
Riverside County has had issues reporting cases over the past two days. On Friday, the county reporting 7 new cases. Riverside University Health System spokesperson Jose Arballo Jr. said that the state did some reconciliation and the numbers were adjusted appropriately.
There has been a total of 351,041 coronavirus cases in Riverside County since the start of the pandemic.
Cases in Schools:
- PSUSD - 31 students and 5 staff
- DSUSD- 81 students and 12 staff
- CVUSD- 17 students and 3 staff members
The case rate per 100K for the county is at 23.1. Just a month ago, the case rate was 35.2.
Meanwhile, the county's positivity rate is now at 6.8% On August 24, the positivity rate was at 12.1%.
Deaths and Recoveries
Riverside County reported 18 additional COVID-19 deaths over the past 48 hours. The county has a total of 4,951 COVID deaths.
The county reported 260 recoveries since Wednesday. There are a total of 340,542 recoveries in the county.
Hospitalizations and ICU data
Riverside County reported 12 fewer COVID-related hospitalizations since Wednesday. The county now has a total of 422 hospitalizations.
The county reported 8 fewer patients in the ICU due to COVID-19 since Wednesday. The total number of patients in the ICU is 117.
Vaccination Data
According to the county, 1,369,739 residents, or 65.1% of the eligible population, are partially or fully vaccinated.
A total of 1,205,177 residents, or 57.3%, are fully vaccinated.
Booster shots are available at Riverside County's mobile clinics for those who are immunocompromised.
The new doses will be available at the mobile clinics operated by Riverside County Public Health Department. #RivCoNOW #RUHealth— Dr. Geoffrey Leung (@RivCoDoc) August 19, 2021
English: https://t.co/2q1B506IkW
Spanish: https://t.co/suQhmDU2cv pic.twitter.com/X04cE3nxbJ
COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 16 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.
Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving to their vaccine appointment.
Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 9/20/21)
· Bermuda Dunes
Confirmed Cases: 829
Deaths: 11
Recovered: 795
· Cabazon
Confirmed Cases: 376
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 361
(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)
· Cathedral City
Confirmed Cases: 8,111
Deaths: 119
Recoveries: 7,896
· Coachella
Confirmed Cases: 8,458
Deaths: 103
Recovered: 8,287
· Desert Edge
Confirmed Cases: 407
Deaths: 16
Recovered: 387
· Desert Hot Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,876
Deaths: 79
Recovered: 4,733
· Desert Palms
Confirmed Cases: 313
Deaths: 28
Recovered: 282
· Garnet
Confirmed Cases: 1,002
Deaths: 20
Recovered: 966
· Indian Wells
Confirmed Cases: 228
Deaths: 7
Recovered: 220
· Indio
Confirmed Cases: 13,882
Deaths: 232
Recoveries: 13,459
· La Quinta
Confirmed Cases: 4,170
Deaths: 63
Recovered: 4,026
· Mecca
Confirmed Cases: 1,183
Deaths: 19
Recovered: 1,154
· North Shore
Confirmed Cases: 372
Deaths: 1
Recovered: 369
· Oasis
Confirmed Cases: 942
Deaths: 8
Recovered: 931
· Palm Desert
Confirmed Cases: 4,752
Deaths: 128
Recovered: 4,556
· Palm Springs
Confirmed Cases: 4,554
Deaths: 133
Recovered: 4,364
· Rancho Mirage
Confirmed Cases: 1,321
Deaths: 51
Recovered: 1,262
· Sky Valley
Confirmed Cases: 264
Deaths: 5
Recovered: 248
· Thermal
Confirmed Cases: 513
Deaths: 9
Recovered: 500
· Thousand Palms
Confirmed Cases: 1,196
Deaths: 10
Recovered: 1,171
· County Jails
There are 1,030 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 1,012 recoveries
· State Jails
There are 5,510 cases in the County's jails, with 1 death, and 5,503 recoveries.
