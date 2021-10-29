Palm Springs lifts mask requirement for large outdoor events

Face masks will no longer be required to be worn at large outdoor events in the city of Palm Springs.

The Palm Springs City Council unanimously voted to lift the requirement during Thursday's meeting. This will affect non-ticketed events like VillageFest.

"The data is that, and we've had the public health officer, the former one from the county, tell us that he's not worried as an expert about incidental exposure from being outside," said Palm Springs Mayor Christy Holstege.

The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce also presented the results of an online valley-wide survey regarding the city's COVID restrictions. An average of a little over 5,600 people responded to the survey since it was launched on Oct. 20 and was open for a week.

According to city data, 80-percent of Palm Springs residents, 12 and older, have now received at least one dose of the COVID vaccination.

The council is set to revisit whether to lift other COVID restrictions, such as the city's vaccine mandate, in December. As of now, all other restrictions will remain in place in the city.

