Kids ages 5-11 will be able to get COVID vaccinations in CA starting Nov. 4

The California Department of Public Health announced that children ages 5 to 11 will be able to get the COVID vaccine throughout the state starting November 4.

Parents are encouraged to call their child’s health care provider to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Parents can also visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call the hotline at 833-422-4255 beginning this Thursday to find a nearby vaccination site.

A look at the My Turn website

California will actually begin vaccinating children ages 5-11 today, as officials announced that 500 organizations across the state are receiving their first shipments through next Monday.

State officials announced that California was allocated 1.2 million pediatric doses from the federal government with adequate supply to vaccinate all newly eligible Californians becoming available in the coming weeks.

There are more than 4,000 locations across the state ready to vaccinate children ages 5-11, officials added.

Joint Statement from California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly and California Department of Public Health Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón:

“Vaccines are how we end this pandemic, and the ability to vaccinate more children who have remained vulnerable to COVID-19 strengthens our fight against this deadly virus. Californians ages 5-11 can now get the same robust protection that has helped save countless lives"

Tuesday night, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup completed its review of the federal process, unanimously concluding that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safe and effective for youth 5 to 11 years of age. The Workgroup provided its confirmation to the Governors of California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning, Governor Gavin News issued a statement on the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup announcement

“This expanded eligibility for lifesaving vaccines moves us closer to ending the pandemic, which has taken a heavy toll on the well-being of our kids. California is leading the nation in vaccinations, with 54 million administered and 87 percent of the eligible population having received at least one dose, and we’re moving swiftly to implement a robust and equitable vaccination program for 5-11-year-olds. I urge families to get the facts on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and take action to protect themselves and loved ones from COVID-19, especially as we head into the winter months.”

At this time, there is no word on when COVID vaccination for young children will be available in Riverside County clinics. News Channel 3's Marian Bouchot will have the latest update on this, tonight at 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

