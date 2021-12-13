RivCo public health director reacts to new statewide mask mandate

Riverside County is reacting to the state's new indoor masking requirement.

Monday afternoon, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced that the state will issue a universal statewide indoor mask mandate. It begins on Dec. 15 and will last until Jan. 15.

Full Details: California issues statewide masking mandate through Jan. 15

Riverside County Public Health Director Kim Saruwatari says she received the news from state officials Monday morning and was not surprised.

With Covid cases are up statewide across the county and with colder weather and the holidays approaching. During his announcement, Ghaly cited a 47% increase in COVID-19 cases in the state since Thanksgiving.

She says there is a greater likelihood of transmission but in terms of enforcement of indoor masking, she says it's a challenge.

"I think that it's a good strategy to help reduce risk for everyone in the community. I think it's always a challenge when you're trying to implement something in a state as large as California, but I certainly think it's a good thing for all of us to be doing," Saruwatari told News Channel 3's Peter Daut.

