Palm Springs closing city facilities, library to walk-in traffic starting Jan. 10

Palm Springs will temporarily close city facilities to walk-in traffic beginning Monday, Jan. 10 due to a surge in COVID-19.

City officials said the surge continues to impact the community at large as well as staff at City Hall. On Wednesday, the city announced that Mayor Lisa Middleton has tested positive for COVID-19.

The following changes will take place for at least the next two to three weeks and will be re-evaluated as new data about COVID cases becomes available.

• City Clerk, Planning, Engineering, Building, Business license, and other services will continue to be available by phone call, or email. Appointments will be accepted for work that cannot be reasonably be done by phone or email from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday- Thursday.

• The Palm Springs Public Library will close to the public, but will continue to offer its popular Library-A-Go-Go Program which allows residents to reserve and pick up materials by visiting www.pslibrary.org or calling

(760) 322-READ. The Library’s popular passport program will continue to be available by appointment only.

• Parks and Recreation will offer outdoor programming only. The Swim Center will remain open.