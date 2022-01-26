Riverside County reports 2,548 new cases, 18 deaths, & 5 more hospitalizations since Tuesday

Hospitalizations

After several consecutive days of falling numbers, COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 5 patients since the county's last report on Monday.

The county now has a total of 1,074 patients.

COVID Hospitalizations in the past month-and-a-half:

Jan. 26 - 1,074

Jan. 25 - 1,069

Jan. 24 - 1,065

Jan. 21 - 1,055

Jan. 20 - 1,076

Jan. 19 - 1,109

Jan. 18 - 1,087

Jan. 7 - 791

Dec. 30 - 432

Dec. 1 - 238

The county reported three more patients admitted into the ICU due to COVID since Monday. This brings the total of ICU patients to 171.

The latest report from Eisenhower Health shows that COVID hospitalizations have appeared to have surpassed 100 patients.

Hospital officials told News Channel 3 on Friday that there were 80 COVID patients, including six people in the ICU. All were unvaccinated.

Cases & Deaths

Since Wednesday, the county has reported 2,548 new cases & 18 deaths.

The county has a total of 442,753 cases & 5,787 deaths.

The Coachella Valley has a total of 69,208 cases and 1,129 deaths.

As far as local schools, the three school districts in the Coachella Valley today reported a combined 1,641 combined cases among students and staff, up by one case since Tuesday.

DSUSD has reported 793 cases (654 students & 139 staff) 1/25: 731 cases (568 students and 137 staff) 1/24: 739 cases (597 students and 142 staff) 1/21: 1,349 cases (1,128 students and 221 staff)



PSUSD has reported 587 cases (501 students and 86 staff) 1/25: 705 cases (568 students & 137 staff) 1/24: 634 cases (500 students and 134 staff) 1/21: 1,490 cases (1,281 students and 209 staff)



CVUSD reported 261 cases (213 students & 48 staff) 1/25: 204 cases (134 students & 70 staff) 1/24: 162 cases (129 students and 33 staff) 1/21: 392 cases (227 students and 65 staff)



Case & Positivity Rate

The county's case rate continues to fall, dropping to its lowest number in nearly two weeks.

Case Rate:

Jan. 26 - 225.9

Jan. 25 - 249.2

Jan. 21 - 259.1

Jan. 20 - 255.1

Jan. 19 - 257.3

The county's positivity rate continued to drop as well, however, not by much today.

Positivity Rate:

Jan. 26 - 33.3%

Jan. 25. - 33.5%

Jan. 21 - 34.3%

Jan. 20 - 35%

Jan. 19 - 35.4%

Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage's percent positivity rate has fallen below 40% for the first time in several days. Hospital officials told News Channel 3 last week that the number seems to be plateauing and the hope is the peak will end by late January into early February.

As of Jan. 24, there are at least 485 known cases of the Omicron variant in Riverside County. The first was detected in a resident of the west end of the county early last month.

Vaccination Data

59.7% (or 1,390,513 residents ages +5) of eligible Riverside County residents are fully vaccinated, according to county data.

3,785,868 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 5 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving at their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/24/22)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 1,071

Deaths: 13

Recovered: 999



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 466

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 431

(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 9,490

Deaths: 136

Recoveries: 8,881



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 9,602

Deaths: 112

Recovered: 8,936



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 477

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 430



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 5,885

Deaths: 89

Recovered: 5,494



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 422

Deaths: 28

Recovered: 351



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 1,177

Deaths: 22

Recovered: 1,102



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 340

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 293



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 16,766

Deaths: 254

Recoveries: 15,483



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 5,444

Deaths: 73

Recovered: 4,912



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,355

Deaths: 21

Recovered: 1,247



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 469

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 417



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 1,076

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 993



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 6,282

Deaths: 140

Recovered: 5,568



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 5,598

Deaths: 140

Recovered: 5,107



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,746

Deaths: 55

Recovered: 1,541



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 335

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 307



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 570

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 530



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,382

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 1,300



· County Jails

There are 1,409 cases in the County's jails, with 3 deaths, and 1,334 recoveries



· State Jails

There are 5,587 cases in the County's jails, with 8 deaths, and 5,536 recoveries.

