Riverside County reports 2364 new cases, 0 deaths, 23 fewer hospitalizations, & 17 less ICU patients since Thursday

Hospitalizations

Riverside County's COVID-19 hospitalizations continued its downward trend. Since Tuesday, the county has reported 23 fewer patients with COVID-19. The county now has a total of 832 COVID hospitalizations.

The downward trend of hospitalizations really started to kick off last week. Since Jan. 26, the county has reported 242 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations.

COVID Hospitalizations in the past month-and-a-half:

Feb. 4 - 832

Feb. 3 - 855

Feb. 2 - 910

Feb. 1 - 911

Jan. 31 - 911

Jan. 28 - 1,004

Jan. 27 - 1,039

Jan. 26 - 1,074

Jan. 20 - 1,076

Jan. 19 - 1,109

Jan. 18 - 1,087

Jan. 7 - 791

Dec. 30 - 432

Dec. 1 - 238

CHECK OUT: Eisenhower Health restricts visitation amid COVID surge: No visitors allowed in Emergency Department and inpatient areas

The ICU numbers in the county are also trending down.

Since Wednesday, the county reported 17 fewer patients admitted into the ICU due to COVID-19. The county now has a total of 137 ICU patients.

The latest report from Eisenhower Health shows that COVID hospitalizations are decreasing over the past couple of days.

Cases & Deaths

Since Friday, the county has reported 2,364 new cases and 0 deaths. It's the third straight day to The county has a total of 457,764 cases & 5,918 deaths.

The Coachella Valley has a total of 71,566 cases and 1,149 deaths. The local data is updated every Monday.

Click here for more City and Community data

As far as local schools, the three school districts in the Coachella Valley today reported a combined total of 1,139 cases, up by 6 since Wednesday.

DSUSD has reported 350 cases (290 students and 60 staff) 2/3: 438 cases (373 students and 65 staff) 2/2: 454 cases (383 students and 75 staff) 2/1: 484 cases (399 students & 85 staff) 1/31: 491 cases (406 students and 85 staff) 1/28: 738 (609 students and 129 staff) 1/27: 774 cases (642 students and 132 staff)



PSUSD has reported 346 cases (317 students and 29 staff) 2/3: 346 cases (317 students and 29 staff) 2/2: 341 cases (307 students and 34 staff) 2/1: 334 cases (293 students and 41 staff) 1/31: 553 cases (498 students and 55 staff) 1/28: 576 cases (497 studens and 79 staff) 1/27: 586 cases (501 students and 85 staff)



CVUSD reported 301 cases (249 students and 52 staff) 2/3: 355 cases (293 students and 62 staff) 2/2: 318 cases (256 students and 62 staff) 2/1: 288 (227 students and 61 staff) 1/31: 277 (219 students and 58 staff) 1/28: 348 case (272 students and 76 staff) 1/27: 324 cases (260 students and 64 staff)



Case & Positivity Rate

The county's case and positivity rate continued to fall, with the case rate, in particular, dropping off by a significant amount since Thursday.

Case Rate:

Feb. 4 - 155.9

Feb. 3 - 174.6

Feb. 2 - 174.6

Feb. 1 - 183.1

Jan. 31 - 188.5

Jan. 28 - 210.2

Jan. 27 - 218.1

Jan. 26 - 225.9

Jan. 25 - 249.2

Jan. 21 - 259.1

Positivity Rate:

Feb. 4 - 27.9%

Feb. 3 - 29.0%

Feb. 2 - 29.0%

Feb. 1 - 30.1%

Jan. 31 - 30.5%

Jan. 28 - 32%

Jan. 27 - 32.7%

Jan. 21 - 34.3%

Jan. 20 - 35%

Jan. 19 - 35.4%

Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage's percent positivity rate continues to fall. The hospital's chart shows a sharp decline in the positivity rate at the local hospital in the past couple of days.

Hospital officials told News Channel 3 late last month that the number seems to be plateauing and the hope is the peak will end by late January into early February.

As of Feb. 2, there are at least 692 known cases of the Omicron variant in Riverside County. The first was detected in a resident of the west end of the county early last month.

Vaccination Data

60.1% (or 1,401,230 residents ages +5) of eligible Riverside County residents are fully vaccinated, according to county data.

Check Out: RIVERSIDE COUNTY CDP/CITY WEEKLY VACCINE REPORT

3,840,840 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 5 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving at their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 01/31/22)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 1,116

Deaths: 13

Recovered: 1,000



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 476

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 432

(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 9,746

Deaths: 140

Recoveries: 8,891



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 9,864

Deaths: 112

Recovered: 8,941



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 500

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 430



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 6,028

Deaths: 90

Recovered: 5,503



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 479

Deaths: 28

Recovered: 353



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 1,200

Deaths: 22

Recovered: 1,102



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 364

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 295



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 17,239

Deaths: 261

Recoveries: 15,499



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 5,679

Deaths: 76

Recovered: 4,922



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,441

Deaths: 21

Recovered: 1,248



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 493

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 417



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 1,135

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 995



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 6,566

Deaths: 141

Recovered: 5,585



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 5,781

Deaths: 143

Recovered: 5,114



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,835

Deaths: 56

Recovered: 1,542



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 347

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 309



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 594

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 529



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,429

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 1,301



· County Jails

There are 1,410 cases in the County's jails, with 3 deaths, and 1,335 recoveries



· State Jails

There are 5,605 cases in the County's jails, with 8 deaths, and 5,536 recoveries.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coronavirus updates.