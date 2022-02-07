Riverside County reports big decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalizations

Riverside County's COVID-19 hospitalizations reported a significant drop-off over the weekend. Since Friday's report, the county has 146 fewer patients in the hospital with COVID-19. The county now has a total of 686 COVID hospitalizations.

It's the lowest amount of patients since Jan. 4, 2022.

The downward trend of hospitalizations really started to kick off a week-and-a-half ago. Since Jan. 26, the county has reported 388 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations.

COVID Hospitalizations in the past month-and-a-half:

Feb. 7 - 686

Feb. 4 - 832

Feb. 3 - 855

Feb. 2 - 910

Feb. 1 - 911

Jan. 26 - 1,074

Jan. 19 - 1,109

Jan. 18 - 1,087

Jan. 7 - 791

Dec. 30 - 432

Dec. 1 - 238

The ICU numbers in the county are also trending down.

Since Wednesday, the county reported 15 fewer patients admitted into the ICU due to COVID-19. The county now has a total of 122 ICU patients.

The latest report from Eisenhower Health shows that COVID hospitalizations are decreasing over the past couple of days.

Cases & Deaths

Since Friday, the county has reported 2,044 new cases and 16 deaths. The county has a total of 464,498 cases & 5,957 deaths.

The Coachella Valley reported 2,044 new cases and 16 deaths since last Monday. The valley has a total of 73,610 total cases and 1,165 death The local data is updated every Monday.

As far as local schools, the three school districts in the Coachella Valley today reported a combined total of 614 cases, down by 383 cases since Friday.

DSUSD has reported 239 cases (199 students and 40 staff) 2/4: 350 cases (290 students and 60 staff) 2/3: 438 cases (373 students and 65 staff) 1/31: 491 cases (406 students and 85 staff) 1/28: 738 (609 students and 129 staff) 1/27: 774 cases (642 students and 132 staff)



PSUSD has reported 201 cases (182 students and 19 staff) 2/4 346 cases (317 students and 29 staff) 2/3: 346 cases (317 students and 29 staff) 1/31: 553 cases (498 students and 55 staff) 1/28: 576 cases (497 studens and 79 staff) 1/27: 586 cases (501 students and 85 staff)



CVUSD reported 174 cases (141 students and 33 staff) 2/4: 301 cases (249 students and 52 staff) 2/3: 355 cases (293 students and 62 staff) 1/31: 277 (219 students and 58 staff) 1/28: 348 case (272 students and 76 staff) 1/27: 324 cases (260 students and 64 staff)



Case & Positivity Rate

The county's case and positivity rate continued to fall, with the case rate, in particular, dropping off by almost 50 since Friday.

Case Rate:

Feb. 7 - 107.1

Feb. 4 - 155.9

Feb. 3 - 174.6

Feb. 2 - 174.6

Feb. 1 - 183.1

Jan. 31 - 188.5

Jan. 28 - 210.2

Jan. 21 - 259.1

Positivity Rate:

Feb. 7 - 23.1%

Feb. 4 - 27.9%

Feb. 3 - 29.0%

Feb. 2 - 29.0%

Feb. 1 - 30.1%

Jan. 31 - 30.5%

Jan. 28 - 32%

Jan. 21 - 34.3%

Jan. 19 - 35.4%

Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage's percent positivity rate continues to fall. The hospital's chart shows a sharp decline in the positivity rate at the local hospital in the past couple of days.

Hospital officials told News Channel 3 late last month that the number seems to be plateauing and the hope is the peak will end by late January into early February.

As of Feb. 2, there are at least 692 known cases of the Omicron variant in Riverside County. The first was detected in a resident of the west end of the county early last month.

Vaccination Data

60.4% (or 1,406,451 residents ages +5) of eligible Riverside County residents are fully vaccinated, according to county data.

3,863,040 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

COVID vaccine clinics are open across Riverside County for all residents 5 and older. You can schedule an appointment at: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Seniors who need assistance can dial 2-1-1. Those who register must show proof of age/employment at the time of appointment. Residents under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them when arriving at their vaccine appointment.

Cases in Coachella Valley Cities and Communities (As of 02/07/22)

· Bermuda Dunes

Confirmed Cases: 1,156

Deaths: 13

Recovered: 1,001



· Cabazon

Confirmed Cases: 479

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 433

(Note: Does not count towards the valley's total)





· Cathedral City

Confirmed Cases: 9,987

Deaths: 140

Recoveries: 8,899



· Coachella

Confirmed Cases: 10,090

Deaths: 116

Recovered: 8,944



· Desert Edge

Confirmed Cases: 510

Deaths: 19

Recovered: 431



· Desert Hot Springs

Confirmed Cases: 6,186

Deaths: 92

Recovered: 5,508



· Desert Palms

Confirmed Cases: 496

Deaths: 29

Recovered: 355



· Garnet

Confirmed Cases: 1,227

Deaths: 22

Recovered: 1,104



· Indian Wells

Confirmed Cases: 377

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 298



· Indio

Confirmed Cases: 17,669

Deaths: 264

Recoveries: 15,514



· La Quinta

Confirmed Cases: 5,870

Deaths: 79

Recovered: 4,929



· Mecca

Confirmed Cases: 1,495

Deaths: 21

Recovered: 1,249



· North Shore

Confirmed Cases: 518

Deaths: 1

Recovered: 417



· Oasis

Confirmed Cases: 1,177

Deaths: 8

Recovered: 998



· Palm Desert

Confirmed Cases: 6,790

Deaths: 142

Recovered: 5,604



· Palm Springs

Confirmed Cases: 5,973

Deaths: 145

Recovered: 5,129



· Rancho Mirage

Confirmed Cases: 1,899

Deaths: 56

Recovered: 1,551



· Sky Valley

Confirmed Cases: 366

Deaths: 7

Recovered: 308



· Thermal

Confirmed Cases: 610

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 529



· Thousand Palms

Confirmed Cases: 1,483

Deaths: 10

Recovered: 1,306



· County Jails

There are 1,418 cases in the County's jails, with 3 deaths, and 1,337 recoveries



· State Jails

There are 5,710 cases in the County's jails, with 8 deaths, and 5,534 recoveries.

