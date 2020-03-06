SBCSD: Man murdered girlfriend near 29 Palms Marine Base

Crime

Josh Simon, 36, of San Bernardino, was arrested for the murder of the woman he was dating near the Twentynine Palms Marine Base Thursday evening, the Sheriff's Department announced.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, several residents reported a man that was walking in their neighborhood armed with a gun.

Deputies arrived and reported that the armed man, later identified Simon, went inside a residence and refused to exit.

At around the same time this was happening, more calls came in from residents reporting a woman down on the roadway next to a vehicle in the area of Power Line Road, west of Morongo Road.

First responders were able to confirm that the woman, later identified as Beatriz Guzman, 35, of Twentynine Palms, had gunshot wounds. Deputies later learned that Guzman and Simon had been dating, and for reasons still under investigation, on Thursday, Simon shot and killed Guzman.

Simon surrendered to deputies without further incident. Deputies interviewed Simon was interviewed before officially placing him under arrest for Murder at approximately 7:01 p.m., according to jail records.

He was booked at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga where he is being held without bail.

Homicide Detectives are continuing to conduct the investigation into this incident.

Part of the incident ended up near the Twentynine Palms Marine Base. Officials closed the outbound portion of the Ocotillo Gate, located on Morongo Road, for several hours. The gate was back open on Friday.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.