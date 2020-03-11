Deadly shooting suspect arrested in Mexico returned to Riverside County

Crime

A fugitive sought for their alleged role in deadly shooting outside a Cathedral City strip club is back in Riverside County after being arrested in Mexico last week.

Guillermo Cintora Gomez, 24, of Coachella was arrested by Mexican authorities on Thursday in the city of Ixtlán de los Hervores in the Mexican state of Michoacan, according to the Michoacan Attorney General's office.

Mexican authorities returned Gomez to the United States on Friday. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, however, that was moved to Thursday as he was deemed not medically cleared to be transported from Riverside to Indio. His bail was set at no bail.

Gomez was allegedly the getaway driver in the murder of Jason Rosas, 24, of Indio and attempted murder of two other men on June 13, 2018 outside of Showgirls Gentlemen's Club in Cathedral City.

According to an arrest warrant declaration, the incident began when two rival gangs started a fight inside the strip club. After they got kicked out, the confrontation spilled into the parking lot. Christian Miramontes, 25, and Manuel Vargas, 31, then went to Gomez's 2016 Jeep Wrangler, retrieved handguns, and started shooting. The trio then fled in Gomez's vehicle.

Miramontes and Vargas were arrested later that month. They both pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder and their trial was pushed to April 21, 2020.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office has charged all three defendants with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. Additionally, all three defendants have at least one special circumstance allegation attached to the murder count, making them eligible for the death penalty.

DA Mike Hestrin will decide whether to seek the death penalty at a later date.