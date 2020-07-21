RSO: Body found in burning vehicle over the weekend is a homicide victim

Crime

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is now investigating the death of a person whose body was found in a burning vehicle over the weekend as a homicide.

The incident was first reported at approximately 1:44 am on Saturday when authorities responded to a vehicle fire call in the area of Avenue 57 and Pierce Street.

The body was found after firefighters extinguished the flames, according to the Sheriff's Department. Deputies established a crime scene and investigators from the Central Homicide Unit were called to conduct a suspicious death investigation.

On Monday, July 20, the Coroner's office found evidence of "homicidal violence" during the post mortem examination.

The case in now officially being investigated as a homicide.

The victim has not been identified at this time, but the Sheriff's Department confirmed he was a male.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Central Homicide Investigator Mendoza at (951) 955-2777.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Valley Crimestoppers at 760-341-7867.

You can submit a tip using the Sheriff’s Crime Tips online form.

This is the second death investigation in the past few days in the community of Thermal. Tuesday morning, a body was found near the intersection of Avenue 78 and Fillmore Street. Deputies remain at the scene conducted their investigation.

Click here for updates on this investigation