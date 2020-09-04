Active shooter incident ends in deputy-involved shooting in Lucerne Valley

Crime

Deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to an active shooter incident at a Lucerne Valley mobile home park on Friday morning.

Jodi Miller, public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department told News Channel 3 that deputies originally responded to reports of shots fired at the Moss Mobile Manor located on the 38000 block of Old Woman Springs Road.

The suspect, identified only as an adult male, continued to fire as deputies arrived at the scene.

A Sheriff's helicopter was called to help deputies find the location of the suspect. Deputies were able to find the suspect hiding in an area of the park where there are abandoned cars and trailers.

Miller said the park was evacuated.

Sheriff's aviation, as well as deputies on the ground, made PA announcements in efforts to get the suspect to surrender peacefully. The suspect continued to ignore their commands.

Deputies from the Specialized Enforcement Division also responded to the location.

At approximately 1:30 pm, a deputy-involved shooting occurred, striking the suspect. The suspect was transported to a local area hospital. Their current condition is unknown, according to Miller.

Miller did not mention whether any deputies were injured, however, she did confirm one citizen received a minor injury from the suspect's gunfire.

Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail responded to the scene and are conducting the investigation.

There is no other information No additional information is available for release at this time.