Inmate at jail in Banning killed after an attack by other inmates

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating the murder of an inmate at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Tuesday night.

According to the Sheriff's Department, the incident was first reported at 8:34 P.M. That's when deputies responded to a housing unit within the facility and found a male suffering from injuries sustained during an attack by other inmates.

The departement did not provide details on the attack or the injuries the inmate sustained but did reveal that deputies and medical staff attempted life saving measures but the inmate was pronounced dead.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation.

The inmate's identity will not be released until next of kin is notified.

There are no other details available at this time.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Central Homicide Investigator Munoz at (951) 235-9833 or (760) 770-2452.