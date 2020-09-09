Parents arrested after five-month-old son tests positive for meth

Crime

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating a case of child abuse after a five-month-old male infant brought into the Hi-Desert Medical Center in Twentynine Palms tested positive for methamphetamine.

The infant had been brought into the hospital for unknown reasons, however, The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department - Crimes Against Children Division and Morongo Basin Station detectives were called to investigate.

Not only did the infant test positive for meth, but according to detectives, he also had wounds to both of his heels, which is consistent with child neglect.

The infant was then transported from Hi Desert Medical Center to Loma Linda University Medical Center for a higher level of medical care. There is no word on his condition at this time.

According to the Sheriff's Department, the infant's biological parents were arrested for felony child abuse. Both are being held in jail on $100,000 bail.

As part of the station's policy, we will not be releasing the identity of the parents until they are officially charged by the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office.

