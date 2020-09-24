Authorities ask for help identifying man suspected of dog abuse in Coachella

Crime

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services is asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on camera abusing a dog in a Coachella neighborhood on Monday.

Surveillance video courtesy of Animal Services (Viewer Discretion is Advised)

The incident happened on Los Cabos Avenue in Coachella just before 5 p.m.

"Out of view of the camera, the man catches up with the light-colored dog. After that, he is seen dragging the dog, presumably from a collar around the dog’s neck. He drags it across a concrete driveway and, once he reaches the sidewalk, he stops briefly and appears to kick the dog and then punches the dog at least twice," reads a news release by Animal Services.

Animal Services is investigating the incident but aren't sure if the man is the dog's owner or what injuries the dog sustained.

Lt. Luis Rosa of Animal Services said they have already interviewed a witness and chased down one lead, but it did not amount to much.

Rosa said the department is in desperate need of the public’s help to find the man and the dog to make sure it did not suffer serious injuries.

Animal Services is working with the Sheriff’s Department to receive tips from the public. They ask that you visit the crime tips form link here: https://www.riversidesheriff.org/FormCenter/Crime-6/Crime-Tips-48

You can also call the Department of Animal Services at 951-358-7387 if you have any tips.

"This clearly appears to be a case of inhumane treatment of a pet," Animal Services Director Julie Bank said. "We hope the public comes forward to providing us helpful information."