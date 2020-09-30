Armed man killed in deputy-involved shooting at La Quinta city hall was a local doctor

Crime

The man killed in a deputy-involved shooting last week in front of La Quinta City Hall was a local doctor, a spokesperson for Borrego Health confirmed on Thursday.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, Randy Fedorchuk, 66, of La Quinta was armed with a rifle in the courtyard of La Quinta City Hall on Sept 24. Fedorchuk pointed the rifle at deputies and he was shot by a deputy.

Fedorchuk was pronounced dead in the hospital.

More Details: La Quinta Mayor describes the moments that led up to the shooting, including an encounter a staffer had with the suspect

Vitor Coral, Director of Marketing and Employee Engagement for Borrego Health, has now confirmed that Fedorchuk worked at Borrego Health from April 2016 to April 2020.

Fedorchak mostly worked at Centro Medico Cathedral City, located near Ramon Road and Date Palm Drive.

File Photo of Centro Medico Cathedral City

He would also rotate to other Borrego Health clinics when needed.

Coral said there was a termination of contract in April 2020, but could not elaborate any further on what led to the termination.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

The deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy. The department has not released the names of those deputies.

Investigators from the Force Investigations Detail, consisting of the Riverside County District Attorney Investigators and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Central Homicide Unit, responded and assumed the investigation. Riverside County District Attorney’s Office Investigators will be primary on this incident.

The Force Investigations Detail encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact D.A. Investigator Steve Paixao at 760-863-8216 or Investigator Dickey at 951-955-7777.