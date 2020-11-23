Desert Hot Springs man accused of murder of toddler with severe head injuries

Crime

A 24-year-old Desert Hot Springs man is under arrest after a 3-year-old child was killed in San Bernardino. The details of the allegations may be disturbing to some readers.

San Bernardino Police say the man "initially told medical investigators his girlfriend's child had fallen off a razor scooter and struck his head on the pavement," according to a release by investigators. Officers had been alerted to the injuries when the 3-year old was diagnosed with severe head trauma at a local hospital.

However, detectives say through their investigation, they determined the injuries were not accidental. According to police, the man "eventually admitted to losing his temper and repeatedly stomping the child's head into the ground."

Investigators say it happened at a home on West Victoria Street in San Bernardino.

The suspect is being held without bail in the San Bernardino County West Valley Detention Center.