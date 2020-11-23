Homicide investigation underway in Cathedral City

Crime

The Cathedral City Police Department is investigating a homicide off of Ramon Road Monday night.

CCPD Commander Julio Luna confirmed that the victim is an adult male. There was no other information on this homicide available at this time as the investigation is still in the early stages.

Officers have closed off Avenida Del Yermo between Ramon Road and Aliso Road for an investigation.

We have a crew at the scene working on gathering more information, watch Fox 11 at 10 p.m. and News Channel 3 at 11 p.m. for live updates from the scene.