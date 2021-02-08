Palm Springs Police identify person of interest in teen stabbing

Crime

Police have identified a person of interest in the stabbing of a teenager in downtown Palm Springs last week.

Benjamin Olsen, 31, of Desert Hot Springs is wanted by police for questioning in the case.

"A suspect is someone who we've developed enough probably cause and ultimately have the probable cause to arrest them," said PSPD Sgt. Mike Casavan. "But a person of interest is someone who we need to talk to because we have some questions that are unanswered. It will help bring our investigation forward if we can speak to that person."

The stabbing happened on Wednesday at around 4:15 a.m. on the 300 Block of S. Palm Canyon Drive.

The victim, identified by police as a teenager, was hospitalized and remains in critical condition.

Police ask that if you have knowledge of the case or have information to assisting detectives locate Benjamin Olsen, contact Detective Ryan at 760-323-8145 or 760-327-1441.

Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.