DA rules deputy-involved shooting of armed man at Eisenhower Health was justified

Crime

The Riverside County District Attorney's office has ruled that a deadly deputy-involved shooting of an armed man firing into Eisenhower Health was justified.

On March 4, 2019, Stephen Kaylor, 63, was reportedly shooting his gun at two buildings on the Eisenhower Health campus.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department said that deputies arrived a few minutes later and spotted Kaylor with a handgun. Kaylor was later shot and killed by two deputies.

The deputies were placed on administrative leave, as per Riverside County Sheriff’s Department policy. Both deputies returned back to work by March 8, 2019.

News Channel 3 has had a request in for the body cam footage since 2019. The footage has yet to be released.

Kaylor’s son later said in a statement that his father fell into depression after his knee surgery didn’t heal as he had hoped. He described his father as a “man of God, an active member of his church and in no way a violent person.”

Lee Rice, spokesperson for Eisenhower Health sent a statement to News Channel 3 in response to the Kaylor family statement:

"Eisenhower Health is bound by the confidentiality and patient privacy requirements of HIPAA and California privacy laws and cannot provide information about any patient, living or deceased. Additionally, because of an ongoing criminal investigation we cannot make any further comment."

Neighbors described Kaylor as as aggressive and outspoken in his political views.

