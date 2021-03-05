Mecca man accused in November murder at Indio park

Crime

Indio Police announced murder charges will be filed against a Mecca man accused of shooting death at Yucca Park back in November.

The case is related to the murder of Alfredo Diaz, 26, of Indio, who was found dead with a gunshot wound inside Yucca Park just before 3 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 5.

Police said the suspect in the murder, a 28-year-old Mecca man, was already in custody on unrelated charges.

According to department spokesperson Ben Guitron, Indio police detectives have sent the murder and other gang-related charges against the suspect, with the Riverside County District Attorney's office. The DA's office still needs to officially file those new charges.

As part of our policy, we do not publish a suspect's name or photo until they are officially charged by the DA's office.

According to jail records, the suspect is being held in jail on $1 million bail.

This investigation is still active and anyone with information regarding this case, is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Unit Detective Chris Cordova at (760)541-4297.

If you wish to remain anonymous, Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP (7867).