Palm Springs dine-and-dasher arrested

Crime

Palm Springs restaurant owners can breathe a sigh of relief. Police announced on Tuesday that they have located and arrested a serial dine-and-dasher.

We first reported on this dine-and-dasher last week. It was the same story for many restaurants in downtown Palm Springs. A man would enjoy his meal, then leave without paying.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, this had going on since at least Feb. 1, 2021. This went on for over a month, but he was finally arrested on the afternoon of March 7.

Police said they received a call from a restaurant in the 400 Block of E. Tahquitz Canyon Drive. Staff told police that they believed this was the person behind the numerous dine-and-dash incidents and he had just done it again.

Officers arrived at the area and located the suspect, a 31-year-old Palm Springs resident.

The suspect was arrested and booked into jail on defrauding and innkeeper charges.

Police said additional charges could be filed if it is confirmed that the suspect was invovled in other reports, such as the restaurants who spoke with News Channel 3.

As part of station policy, we will not publish the identity or photo of the suspect until they are officially charged.

The Palm Springs Police Department encourages anyone who is the victim of a theft, to report it to your local police department.

"Often times, these incidents go unreported which makes investigating crime patterns more complicated," reads a post by PSPD.

If you or your business have been a victim of theft, please contact the Palm Springs Police Department Non-Emergency line at 760-327-1441.

Theft reports occurring in the city of Palm Springs with no suspect information can also be reported on-line at PSPD.com.