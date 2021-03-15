CHP release vehicle video showing chase that led to deadly officer-involved shooting in La Quinta

Crime

The California Highway Patrol released surveillance video showing a pursuit that ended in an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead in La Quinta back in January.

Footage from two different CHP patrol cars was released to News Channel 3 Monday afternoon. Both vehicles weren't directly involved in the pursuit of the suspect, however, they do arrive at the scene just as the shooting occurred.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said there is no Body Worn Camera footage of the shooting incident.

The officer-involved shooting happened on Jan, 29, 2021 in near Highway 111 and Jefferson Street. Javier Magdaleno, 60, a resident of the Coachella Valley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department revealed that the incident started when Magdaleno's estranged wife ran into a business on the 39000 block of Washington Street in Thousand Palms and said that her husband was armed with a rifle and trying to kill her.

Full Story: Deputies shot man police say was trying to kill wife with rifle

Deputies were called and attempted to make contact with Magdaleno, who was sitting inside a red Ford pickup truck, which can be seen at the end of the CHP videos.

Authorities say Magdaleno backed up his truck and fled the area at a high rate of speed. The pursuit ended in a crash on Jefferson Street, north of Avenue 48, in La Quinta. Shortly after, a deputy-involved shooting occurred.

Police said they shot Magdaleno an unspecified number of times and he died of his injuries. There were no other injuries.

The CHP videos show different angles after the shooting occurred. The first has a responding CHP officer arrive as other officers are crouched behind their car. Officer maintain cover for nearly 20 minutes before the scene is given the all clear.

The second camera follows another CHP patrol vehicle heading to the scene. Over the radio you can hear the pursuit going on arriving on scene. As this vehicle arrives you can hear shots fired over the police radio.

Video captured by a witness shows the moments just after the shooting.

Riverside County sheriff's deputies are seen surrounding a red pickup truck with their weapons drawn and pointed inside the driver's side door.

Authorities then approach the vehicle, pulling out a rifle from inside the truck, which police said belonged to Magdaleno.

The involved deputy and CHP officer were be placed on administrative leave per each Department policy. The involved deputy and officer’s names have not been released at this time.

An Investigator from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office is leading the investigation, aided by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Force Investigations Detail and Central Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are encouraged to contact D.A. Investigator Nava at (760) 863-8468 or Investigator Moody at (760) 393-3525.