Deputy stabbed in the leg on El Paseo in Palm Desert, suspect in custody

Crime

A Riverside County Sheriff's deputy has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed in the leg in Palm Desert Tuesday afternoon.

The stabbing happened near the area of Lupine Lane and El Paseo in Palm Desert at around 1:15 p.m.

Sheriff's Sgt. Deanna Pecoraro told News Channel 3 deputies were in the area searching for a robbery suspect. A fight ensued when deputies attempted to take the suspect into custody.

The injured deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other deputies were injured.

The suspect will be booked into jail. They were not identified at this time.

