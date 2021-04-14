24-year-old man arrested in connection with 2016 Banning murder

Crime

Police have arrested a suspect believed to have been behind the June 2016 stabbing death of a man in Banning.

Jerry Valdepena, 24, was arrested by Banning police detectives, with assistance from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Gang Impact Team, in Hemet on April 9.

Valdepena is accused of killing of Jeremy Cooley, 26 in June 5, 2016.

Police say that Valdepena and a second suspect, identified as James Chagolla, 30, attended a party on the 400 Block of Alessandro Road in Banning. At around 1:30 a.m., Cooley asked them to quiet down and the two men stabbed him multiple times.

This happened in front of Cooley's wife and juvenile son, who was also stabbed multiple times during the incident, police added.

Cooley was pronounced dead from his injuries at an area hospital. His son survived his injuries.

Chagolla has already been convicted of the crime. Detectives said they were recently able to identify Valdepena as the second suspect.

Valdepena has been charged with murder and attempted murder of a juvenile.

