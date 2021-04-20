Woman accused of attempting to kidnap children near local elementary school

Crime

A woman who school employees say was attempted to kidnap several students from an elementary school in Desert Hot Springs.

Desert Hot Springs Police were called to the 65700 block of Avenida Jalisco at around Noon, according to a statement from the department. Officers were responding to calls that a person was trying to fight passerbys in the area. Officers made contact with the woman, a 24-year-old.

Employees at a nearby elementary school told officers that the woman tried to grab several students as they were dismissed from school.

Interviews with students and witnesses led officers to determine that the woman attempted to forcibly remove two students, but was unsuccessful. The woman had been detained by school staff and security until police arrived.

The woman was arrested and booked into a county jail for attempted kidnapping and an outstanding felony warrant.

As part of the newsroom's policy, we do not publish the identity or photo of a suspect until they are officially charged by the District Attorney's office.